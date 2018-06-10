CENDROWSKI, Justin

CENDROWSKI - Justin Suddenly, June 4, 2018. Loving son of James and Jean Cendrowski; loving brother of Nicole Becker and James Cendrowski Jr.; uncle to Shane Branch; also survived by many other loving family and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday from 5:30 - 7:30PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) where a memorial service will commence at 6PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com