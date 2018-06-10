Carl Allen Scholarship deadline for aspiring journalists is June 30

The deadline for applying for the 2018 Carl R. Allen Memorial Scholarship is June 30.

The $1,000 scholarship is sponsored by the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists with support from The Buffalo News and the Buffalo Newspaper Guild. It is open to African-American high school seniors, as well as college freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are or will be pursuing studies leading to a career in journalism.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Erie or Niagara counties and have a cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 or higher.

Applications are available in the financial aid departments at area colleges, universities and high schools or by calling 849-5598.

The scholarship is awarded annually in memory of Allen, a longtime reporter for The Buffalo News and The Challenger, who died in 1999.