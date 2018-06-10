CAPONE, Mary Anne (Mariannina DeSimone)

May 30, 2018, of Williamsville, died as she lived, in Abruzzo, Italy. Born in Oakfield, daughter of Raniere and Emilia (Nanni) DeSimone and the stepdaughter of Luigina DeSimone. Mother of Joseph (Colleen) Capone, Marianne (Bruce) Wisbaum, and Ernest Capone. Mrs. Capone was predeceased by her dear husband, Nello; her sons, N. Robert, DDS. and Lawrence (Helen); her daughter, Joanne; and Joanne's son, Tyler White. Grandmother of Robert (Marissa) White, Mary Beth White, Aimee (Craig) Bova, Ashley (Douglas) St. Cyr, Anthony Capone, John (Meghan) Capone, Aaron (Heather) Capone, Paul Capone, Lillie Capone, Arielle Wisbaum, and Enrico Capone; great-grandmother of Angelo and Dominic Bova, Locke White and Hannah St. Cyr. Mary was the sister of Hugo (Laurie) DeSimone, Emilio (Carmella) DeSimone, Josephine (late Sam) Capone, and Elvera Cappellano. Predeceased by her sister Elisa (Anthony) DeSimone, brother David (Ida) DeSimone, and infant sister Emilia DeSimone. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great, 250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221 on Saturday, June 16 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 3806 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Mrs. Capone's memory to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, Buffalo NY or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org