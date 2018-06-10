BURZYNSKI, Irene T. (Maczka)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 2, 2018; beloved wife of Michael T. Burzynski; devoted mother of Holly (Peter) Saari and Erica Burzynski; cherished grandmother of Trey, Blake, Patrick and Joseph; loving daughter of the late Walter and Wanda "Anna" Maczka; dear sister of John (late Barbara) Maczka. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Adalbert's Basilica, 212 Stanislaus St., Buffalo, on Saturday, June 16 at 10 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to lung cancer research at www.lung cancerresearchfoundation.org/support-us Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).