BRENON, Thomas Clair

BRENON - Thomas Clair Age 75, of Manassas, VA, died at his residence on Thursday, June 7, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents Clair Francis and Lillian Mollnow Brenon; his beloved wife Barbara Dearstyne Brenon and his sister Marlene Bunker. Survivors include his son Kyle Brenon and wife Sarah; his daughter Lissa Miller and husband Chris; a brother Bill Brenon; a sister Mary Weissenburg and by his grandchildren Paige, Samantha and Macey Miller and Christopher, Lilly, Hannah and Dayna Brenon, and 12 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA, on Monday, June 11, 2018, from 6-8 PM. Celebration of Life Services will be held at Crossway Fellowship Church, 8601 Plantation Lane, Manassas, VA, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 3 PM. Flowers will be accepted or a donation in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.