BOERGERS, Dorothy M. (Prejna)

June 4, 2018, of Derby, NY, beloved wife of the late Franklin J. Boergers; dear mother of Sandy (late Vincent) Sicari, the late Thomas Boergers and Judy Fox; grandmother of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral Services private. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.