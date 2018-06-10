[BN] Blitz newsletter: 'The Cooper Road' that led Tre'Davious White to the NFL

"This is not the easiest place to get to from Buffalo," Jay Skurski writes about his recent trip to Shreveport, La., hometown of the Bills' ascendant star cornerback, Tre'Davious White. "Ask most residents of Louisiana’s third-largest city, however, and they’ll tell you that getting here is nothing like the challenge of finding your way out."

"Nowhere is that more true than on “'The Cooper Road.'"

Tagging along with White as he returned home to host his first football camp, Skurski conducted 18 interviews with friends, family, coaches and community members to learn about the hardships White overcame on his journey from a forlorn field in Louisiana to the NFL.

Photo gallery: From White's youth football camp in Shreveport.

#PanchoPower: Bills super fan Ezra Castro, best known as "Pancho Billa," received a birthday package of signed memorabilia this week from Harrison Phillips, the rookie whose selection Castro memorably announced at the NFL Draft.

Jay Skurski's mailbag: Should the Bills consider signing free agent tight end Antonio Gates as a capable veteran backup, if not a starter?

One of Dabo Swinney's favorites: Undrafted cornerback Ryan Carter will be an underdog to watch at Bills training camp after exceeding expectations at Clemson.

