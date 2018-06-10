BLACHURA, Lorraine

BLACHURA - Lorraine May 26, 2018. Dear sister of the late Edward (late Marion) and late Eugene (Shirley) Blachura, late Cecelia (late Nelson) and the late Dorothy Blachura; also survived by nieces and nephews. Lorraine was a school nurse for the Cheektowaga Sloan School District. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church, Monday at 9 AM. No prior visitation. Arrangements by Buszka Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com