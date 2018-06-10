Bisons sweep, head for big series with IronPigs

It’s early to talk call it a showdown, but the Buffalo Bisons will start a three-game road series tonight against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pa., that could be pivotal to the Herd’s International League playoff chances.

The Bisons swept a doubleheader Sunday against the Clippers Sunday before 8,841 at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio, go to four games over .500 (29-25). They moved 3 1/2 games in back of the first-place IronPigs (35-26) in the North Division of the I.L.

Home runs by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen helped the Bisons to a 9-1 victory in the first game Sunday. Buffalo won the nightcap, 2-1, in eight innings.

Darnell Sweeney hit a solo homer for Buffalo in the second game, and the Bisons pushed across the winning run in the top of the eighth with the help of minor league baseball’s tie-breaker rule.

Noteworthy: After four ineffective starts, right-hander Sean Reid-Foley of the Bisons pitched the seven-inning distance in Sunday’s opener, striking out nine of the 24 batters he faced and allowing just three hits. … Taylor Guerrieri was nearly as effective in the second game. He left after six innings with the game tied at 1-1, having struck out three and allowed six hits. Justin Shafer (2-1), who took over in the seventh got the win. Al Alburquerque picked up his fourth save. … Gurriel went 3 for 7 in the doubleheader to boost his batting average to .303 ... Buffalo went 4-2 versus Columbus this season after going 5-1 against the Cleveland Indians affiliate in 2017. Talk about home away from home: The herd is 23-13 all-time at Huntington Park. … The Bisons struck out only one and had 15 hits in Sunday’s opener. … Gurriel (4) and Jansen (3) drove in seven of the nine Buffalo runs. ... Columbus had only four base runners in the opener, three hits and a hit batter.

Points of interest: The Bisons have played three doubleheaders this season and swept them all. ... Lehigh Valley has won six of its last seven including a 5-1 road trip to Gwinnett and Charlotte. The IronPigs took all three games when they faced the Herd in May, two by shutout. LHV comes to Coca-Cola Field for three games starting June 22.

Transactions: Bisons right-hander Deck McGuire was removed from the Toronto Blue Jays’ 40-man roster and designated for assignment. Presumably he could be returned to Buffalo if he clears waivers. The move was made to make room for the addition of pitcher Preston Guilmet, claimed off waivers from St. Louis. The Jays also will have to clear a spot on their 25-man active roster for Guilmet.

Next: Chris Rowley (3-3, 3.40) gets the start for the Bisons in the opener at Lehigh Valley (Radio 1520, 7:05 p.m.) against right-hander Drew Anderson (2-1, 3.33).#