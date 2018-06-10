Bills rookies Josh Allen, Harrison Phillips join fans' wedding pictures

A couple of Bills fans began their life of wedded bliss by stopping at New Era Field on Saturday to pose for pictures with their wedding party.

But they got a surprise when rookies Josh Allen and Harrison Phillips drove by and stopped to pose with the group.

There is a treasure trove of Bills goodness from the mask on one groomsmen to the "Go Bills" undies being worn by two of the bridesmaids.

@JeremyWGR @PardonMyTake @JoshAllenQB josh Allen just drove by and stopped to take wedding photos with our group confirmed looks good in shorts What a guy pic.twitter.com/TOkVzuP9kJ — Chris Moran (@cmoran26) June 9, 2018

@JoshAllenQB is a man of the people taking time to take a pic w my buddy on his wedding day. Good job @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/YytNwdsX45 — Celia's Dad (@PrickFlair716) June 9, 2018

The social media responses from other Bills fans are almost as good as the photos. Here is a sampling:

This has to be the most bills wedding possible — John (@joshthebst) June 9, 2018

Groom has to throw the bride thru a table or it's not official — Jason (@jchesmore) June 9, 2018