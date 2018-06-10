Share this article

Josh Allen (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

Bills rookies Josh Allen, Harrison Phillips join fans' wedding pictures

A couple of Bills fans began their life of wedded bliss by stopping at New Era Field on Saturday to pose for pictures with their wedding party.

But they got a surprise when rookies Josh Allen and Harrison Phillips drove by and stopped to pose with the group.

There is a treasure trove of Bills goodness from the mask on one groomsmen to the "Go Bills" undies being worn by two of the bridesmaids.

The social media responses from other Bills fans are almost as good as the photos. Here is a sampling:

