Bills rookies Josh Allen, Harrison Phillips join fans' wedding pictures
A couple of Bills fans began their life of wedded bliss by stopping at New Era Field on Saturday to pose for pictures with their wedding party.
But they got a surprise when rookies Josh Allen and Harrison Phillips drove by and stopped to pose with the group.
There is a treasure trove of Bills goodness from the mask on one groomsmen to the "Go Bills" undies being worn by two of the bridesmaids.
@JeremyWGR @PardonMyTake @JoshAllenQB josh Allen just drove by and stopped to take wedding photos with our group confirmed looks good in shorts What a guy pic.twitter.com/TOkVzuP9kJ
— Chris Moran (@cmoran26) June 9, 2018
@JoshAllenQB is a man of the people taking time to take a pic w my buddy on his wedding day. Good job @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/YytNwdsX45
— Celia's Dad (@PrickFlair716) June 9, 2018
The social media responses from other Bills fans are almost as good as the photos. Here is a sampling:
This has to be the most bills wedding possible
— John (@joshthebst) June 9, 2018
Groom has to throw the bride thru a table or it's not official
— Jason (@jchesmore) June 9, 2018
I swear I love these rookies more each day, these two especially so self-aware of how much the Bills mean to the fans. What an incredible picture, congrats to the newlyweds! #BillsMafia #GoBills
— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) June 9, 2018
Bond between Bills rookie Harrison Phillips and Pancho Billa continues
Story topics: Bills Fans/ Harrison Phillips/ Josh Allen
Share this article