BEAN, Edwin T., Jr.

BEAN - Edwin T., Jr. 92, died peacefully at home in Buffalo, New York, on May 5, 2018, in the presence of his wife Susan and family, after a brief illness. A Memorial Service will be held June 18th at 11:00 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the John E. Roberts Funeral Home. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Falk School c/o Child and Family Services.