BANDITSON, Sylvia Rose (Smolev)

Of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Amherst, NY passed June 8, 2018, beloved wife of the late Melvin Banditson; devoted mother of Suzanne (late Michael) Barney; loving grandmother of Amy (Victor) Ruberto, Lauren (Mark) Epstein and Halley Barney; great-grandmother of Kayleigh and Joshua Ruberto and Evan and Naomi Epstein; sister of Mark (late Janet) Stuart. Graveside service will be held at North Park Society Cemetery (Pine Ridge Rd.) Friday at 10 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Michael Barney Fund, c/o Temple Beth Tzedek or a Hospice Foundation of their choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guestbook is available online at: www.amherstmemorialchapel.com