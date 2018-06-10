BALLARD, Gail Lynn (Toy)

Of South Buffalo, NY, June 6, 2018. Dearest mother of Brian K. (Samantha) Ballard, Jr., Tiffany C. (Daniel) Carder, Jacob D. Ballard and Corey M. Ballard; grandmother of Jazlynn, Brayden, Brooklynn, Alexis, Mariah, Ethan and Noah; daughter of Donna (Toy) and the late James Rush; sister of Rose (Richard) Sanfilippo, James (Kimberly) Rush, Jr., Gwen (Brian) Corb and the late Anita Jones; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc., 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 7 PM. Please share your online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com