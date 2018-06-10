ASCIUTTO, Anna D. (Roberts)

April 17, 2018, age 93, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late Gandolph Asciutto; loving mother of the late Josephine (Marion) Rebisz, Anna Marie (late Roger) Virgilio, Joseph Asciutto, Carol (Joe) Lovullo and Gandolph (late Nancy) Asciutto; greatest Nana of Kimberly, Joey, Joey (Lorrie), Anna, Vincent (Lisa), Dana (Josh), and Michael; great-Nana of Madasyn, Vincent, Mia, Ella, Connor and Logan. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY.