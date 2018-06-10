ARANA, Vilma (Debbe)

Of Williamsville. Entered into rest on June 8, 2018. Beloved wife of Roberto Arana; devoted mother of Maria (Richard) Stoyell, Isabel (Mark Hughes), Roberto Arana, Ramiro Arana, Ruth (Mike Conner) and the late Maria Beatrice (Thomas) Curtin and Eddy Arana; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren; adored great-grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Guillermo and Adrianna Debbe; dear sister of Elizabeth Debbe-Valasco, Ramiro Debbe, Maritza Uzquiano and the late Elba (Andres) Cosulich; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan on Monday from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Church on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Donations may be made in Vilma's memory to Hospice of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lombardofuneralhome.com