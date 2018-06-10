Appeal denied in manslaughter case involving 18-year-old shooter

A young man who was 18 when he shot and killed a man in 2015 during an argument has lost his appeal of his conviction for manslaughter in the first degree.

In his appeal, Rashawn Austin, 21, argued that the court had failed to consider whether he deserved youthful offender status before he was sentenced to 22 years in prison and five years post-release supervision.

However, the State Supreme Court Appellate Division of the Fourth Department unanimously affirmed the conviction, noting that Erie County Judge Kenneth F. Case specifically denied youthful offender status at sentencing because of the seriousness of the crime.

Austin, who was still in high school, shot Timothy Goodwin, 28, on Aug. 30, 2015, when they were arguing on a sidewalk on Crossman Avenue. He turned himself in to police three days later, claimed he thought Goodwin was reaching for something in his waistband and eventually pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge.