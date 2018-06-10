ALLEN, Sheldon L.

ALLEN - Sheldon L. Age 82, of Collins, NY, June 9, 2018, loving companion of Tracy Genske, father of Michelle (Bob Buchanan) Taber; three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sister of Leatrice Schassar; uncle to Kurt (Barb) Schassar. Friends may call at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, from 2-7 PM on Monday, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 11 AM. Masonic prayer Monday evening at 7 PM.