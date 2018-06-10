10 men jump out of party bus to beat, rob people in trailing vehicle

When 10 people poured out of a party bus early Sunday on Buffalo's East Side, they weren't looking to spread the fun.

Instead, according to Buffalo police, the group beat up and robbed two men who were in a vehicle trailing the bus.

A 64-year-old Niagara Falls man told Northeast District officers he was driving on Roslyn Street, off East Delavan Avenue, at about 2 a.m. Sunday when a white party bus stopped in front of him and 10 men got out. They questioned the driver – "Y'all following us?" – before pulling him through his window and beating him. The man said they stole $1,000 cash, his cellphone and a debit card.

The group also attacked the passenger, a 39-year-old Niagara Falls man, beating him up and taking his keys and wallet, which held $40.

No arrests were reported.