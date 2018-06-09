What to expect at the 2018 Allentown Art Festival

The 61st annual Allentown Art Festival kicks off today at 10 a.m., ending at 6 p.m., with over 400 exhibitors, 38 vendors and live music. The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Allentown Village Society Inc., with a staff of 30 unpaid volunteers, works every year to put on the festival which is expected to bring in over 100,000 visitors, according to Village Society president Rita Harrington-Lipman.

Clear skies are forecast for the two-day festival, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and with little to no chance of precipitation.

The City of Buffalo will block off the following streets for the festival starting at 8 a.m. both days: Delaware Avenue from Tupper to North Street, Franklin Street from Virginia to Allen Street, Allen Street from Pearl to Elmwood Avenue, and Virginia Street from Franklin to Elmwood. Parking will be available on surrounding streets as well as a number of parking garages and open lots near Franklin and Pearl streets.

Streets will reopen at 8 p.m.

Visit allentownartfestival.com for more information including the festival map.