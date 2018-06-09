WALSH, Grace S.

WALSH - Grace S. Born in Buffalo on April 16, 1929, Holly died peacefully at her home on June 3, 2018. Beloved wife for 66 years of Edward F. Walsh. Devoted mother of Edward F. Walsh, Jr., Grace W. Munschauer and Nelson S. Walsh. Proud grandmother of Liza, Ellie, Rick, Lyman, Virginia, Charlotte, Grace Louise and Nelson, Jr. Loving great-grandmother of Avery, Haley, Grant, Addison and Colette. Loved all of the special members of her family who married children and grandchildren: Virginia R. Walsh, David A. Munschauer, Victoria S. Walsh, Sean P. Keenan, Andrew G. Beasley and Andrea L. Gaul. Family and friends are invited to a service of thanksgiving on Saturday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209. Memorial donations might be made to WNY Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1775 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, NY 14221. Online condolences to denglerrobertspernafuneral.com