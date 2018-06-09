UB's Nittolo makes pro debut with a win

University at Buffalo senior Ethan Nittolo made his pro debut with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over American Evan Shamlian as play got under way Saturday in the qualifying draw of the Sargent & Collins, LLP Men's $25,000 Future Tournament hosted by the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville.

Nittolo, from Flushing, had a 13-5 record at second and third singles for UB this spring. He will face Daniel Fainblum in the next round today.

The match of the day Alexander Knight defeated University of Michigan teammate Myles Schalet, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (2) to advance in the USTA Pro Circuit Event.