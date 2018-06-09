Town Hall meeting to provide update of Buffalo schools

Buffalo Public Schools is sponsoring a Town Hall Meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts, 450 Masten Ave.

The meeting, hosted by School Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold and Superintendent Kriner Cash, will provide the public with some highlights from the school year and an update on the district's reform plans, dubbed "The New Education Bargain."

Topics will include school safety, community schools, class sizes, teacher diversity, transportation and after-school programs.

The emphasis of the meeting will be on audience participation.