Thousands show support and gratitude in Race for the Cure

Linda Gray of Grand Island was diagnosed with breast cancer and told she had six months to live. That was over 20 years ago. This August will mark 20 years since she has been cancer free. Now, as she attends the annual Race for the Cure with her family for support, Gray wants to send a message to other women who may be in the same situation as her.

"I need people to be mindful and take care of themselves," she said. "There is help out there to receive the care you need."

For the last 18 years, the Race for the Cure has raised money for the Western New York sector of the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The foundation has contributed more than $4.5 million toward research and funded grants for community breast health and breast cancer programs, patient treatment in under-served populations as well as local survivor support, according to the 2015 community profile report.

"Buffalo supports breast cancer (patients) so well," said Nancy Martin of Williamsville, a 32-year breast

cancer survivor who has attended the race every year since its start, "I'm happy I can be a part of that."

Many local businesses donated to the fundraiser. Two major contributors were Wegmans, which provided bananas and snack bars to the runners, and Mayer Bros. Spring Water, which supplied hundreds of water bottles. Runners and walkers were greeted with snacks and water at the finish line.

Volunteers made sure the race ran smoothly. Some were high in energy, like the participants, and some had stories of their own.

Denise O'Donnell of Buffalo has been volunteering at the race since the first year. She says her favorite part is seeing the many families that come to provide support.

"It's important to raise awareness and tell the stories of people affected by cancer," said O'Donnell. "I'm here to support and help raise money for this community."

Jeff Palma of Rochester has attended the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure for the last 18 years in honor of his late mother, who battled with breast cancer for 35 years. For the last 12 years, Palma has been volunteering his time and equipment as a professional photographer to the Western New York walk, where he provides a photo station for breast cancer survivors. He offered his talents to the race coordinators immediately following the 2012 bankruptcy of Kodak, which previously helped at the race. Palma started his morning at 4 a.m., and manned the station on his own for the duration of the event.

The Erie County Medical Center's mobile mammogram unit was on site at the march, parked just outside the finish line. Donald Goodemote of Grand Island, who drives the bus, emphasized it was there to "make the community aware and let [them] know we're here to support."

Goodemote, whose mother battled cancer for eight years, also had a personal reason for attending the event.

Felicia Walker of Buffalo attended the walk with her "sisters" from the Naomi Chapter #10 OES. The women are related by the common connection of being affected, or knowing someone affected by breast cancer.

"Cancer touches everyone" Walker said.

Her chapter sister, Belinda Grant of Buffalo, chimed in, saying "Cancer crosses all barriers including race. It brings us all together."

Sharing similar sentiments as Misty Boe from Jamestown, who came to the race with Jamestown All for One.

"It's important that we're here," said Boe, "because everyone has someone touched by cancer."

Kaiti Gartler of Elma came in support of her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago and is now in remission. Under her initiative, she started the group #DomesticBoobs, a group of mothers who supported Gartler and her mom at the race.

After the race, participants were ushered into Buffalo Riverworks to enjoy a program with a live host, DJ and food.

Also at the race was Annette Sheehan, an eight-year breast cancer survivor from West Seneca. Sheehan underwent a double mastectomy in March 2010 and has been cancer free ever since. Having lost her father, mother, grandmother and two aunts to breast cancer, Sheehan said she attends the walk every year for them, and in hopes that there will be a cure.

"Every day I am thankful that [my cancer] hasn't been terminal," she said.