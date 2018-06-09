Things to do in Western New York: June 10

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station (10405 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls). Free to attend.

The United States and Canada may be engaged in something of a tête-à-tête over trade policies, but members of their respective air forces will join forces this weekend in the skies over Niagara County.

The Thunder of Niagara Air Show, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds, Canadian Forces Snowbirds and many other flying marvels, is sponsored by the 914th Air Refueling Wing and takes place in the skies over the Summit Park Mall parking lot. - Colin Dabkowski

11 a.m. at Remedy House (429 Rhode Island St.). The food costs money.

Acapulco-born chef Victor Parra Gonzalez brings his Mexican-inflected creative cuisine down the street from his Las Puertas restaurant to Remedy House, the coffee shop and social center. Remedy's coffee drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available.

Dishes like a carnitas rillette sugar tart with rhubarb chile de arbol gel and escabeche vegetables guarantee that this will be a brunch like no other. - Andrew Galarneau

Noon to 10 p.m. at 320 Pearl St. Free to attend, although brunch reservations are required for the noon to 3 p.m. segment.

Supposedly this is a birthday party to celebrate the first year of Lucky Day Whiskey Bar's existence, but it's really a gift whiskey lovers can give themselves.

Starting with brunch that kicks off at noon, through live music from Marigold, Dreambeaches and First Ward, to complimentary tastings of hard-to-find whiskeys from 5 to 7 p.m. - Andrew Galarneau

