SMITH, Roberta J. (Polinski)

SMITH - Roberta J. (nee Polinski) June 7, 2018. Cherished mother of Cheryl (Robert) Barrett, Carl (Berna Lee) Smith, Tracey (Michael) Dedee and the late David B. Smith Esq.; beloved grandmother of Kaitlyn (Michael) Collyer, Taylor (Catherine) Gesel, Michael and Matthew Dedee; grandma to her many grand-pets both past and present. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 3-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 9:30 in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow with her son, David B. at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Flowers graciously accepted. Memorials may be made to Crohns & Colitis Foundation of WNY, 651 Delaware Ave., Buffalo 14202. Online condolences may be made at www.beachtuynfh.com.