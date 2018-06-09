Sean Kirst: On Buffalo wedding day, couple's surprise gift from Bobby Kennedy

This week's wave of American reflection about the life and death of Robert F. Kennedy caused Patty Wolfangle to go to her jewelry box in Colorado, where she gently picked up a tie clip in the shape of a World War II PT boat.

For Patty and her husband Glenn, it is an intimate symbol of their wedding day in Buffalo, of a moment just after they said their vows when Kennedy spotted them, and chose to stop.

"That was just fate," Glenn said Thursday from his Colorado home.

A few days ago, amid widespread reflection about the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination, I asked readers for any thoughts or memories of a major figure in state and national politics who often visited Western New York. Dozens of men and women replied, describing encounters with Kennedy that I compiled as reader comments linked to the original column, at Buffalonews.com.

The Wolfangle story was suggested by Sister Virginia Young, 87, a retired teacher and administrator at St. Mary's School for the Deaf in Buffalo. Sister Virginia, who still serves on the school's board of directors, has known the couple since they were students in the 1950s.

She was also at the school on Oct. 3, 1964, when the Wolfangles – both deaf – were married in a chapel at St. Mary's.

Just before their wedding, by utter chance, the couple learned a motorcade carrying Kennedy was scheduled to pass the school. Sister Virginia and some of her fellow nuns gathered many of the children and allowed them to wait until Kennedy went by. While Patty and Glenn were a little disappointed about missing it, they had plenty of excitement of their own.

"The ceremony was about to start," Patty said.

She and Glenn went to the chapel, exchanged vows and were married. Along the street, the wait for the motorcade turned out to be a little longer than Sister Virginia had expected. Even after the ceremony, Kennedy had yet to arrive. The newlyweds were just climbing into a car when friends came running toward them, saying in sign: "He's coming! He's coming!"

Groom and bride looked toward the street. Kennedy, at the time, was campaigning for a Senate seat in a race against U.S. Sen. Kenneth Keating, the incumbent from Rochester. It had not even been a year since Kennedy's brother, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas. The combined power of national grief and family celebrity attracted crowds wherever Robert Kennedy went.

By the curb, the line of onlookers stepped aside for the Wolfangles allowing the couple, in tuxedo and gown, to move into plain view. As the motorcade passed the campus, Kennedy spotted them from his seat in an open convertible.

Delighted, he told the driver to stop.

To the newlyweds, the school was their second home. Patty, who lost her hearing during a childhood illness, had been a student at St. Mary's since she was 3. Glenn, from New York City, arrived as a teenager. He vividly recalls the moment 60 years ago when he noticed Patty for the first time, in the cafeteria.

"I saw her," he said, "and that was it."

The couple shared their story from their Colorado home by making use of a telephone interpreter. Theirs was one of many emotional accounts offered by readers.

Jack Lyons, for instance, was an Air Force veteran who went to work in the steel mill in the early 1960s, before he decided to try college at SUNY Buffalo State. He did well enough to be senior class president, a role that meant he and his wife Betty – pregnant at the time with their second child – were asked to ride with Kennedy in 1965 on his way to campus, where he spoke on graduation day.

What remains unforgettable, Jack said, is the specific interest Kennedy showed in their lives and in their dreams.

"It was like he thought we were the most important people in the world," Jack said.

He gave the Wolfangles the same impressions, only minutes after they exchanged their rings. From the stopped car on Main Street, Kennedy greeted Glenn and Patty, who read his lips as he said, "Congratulations!"

Kennedy stunned Patty when he leaned forward to kiss her on the cheek, just before he turned to her husband. Kennedy reached for his own tie clip, shaped like the PT boat John F. Kennedy commanded during World War II, one of the tie clips made famous when JFK distributed them during his 1960 campaign for president.

Robert Kennedy handed the clip to a startled Glenn, congratulated the couple again, then turned, as Sister Virginia remembers, to spend some time with the children.

Not quite four years later, Patty said, her "heart broke" when he was killed.

The Wolfangles eventually settled in Golden, Colo.. Glenn worked for the U.S. Postal Service; Patty was a cartographer for the U.S. Geological Survey. They had three children, two born without hearing, and six of their grandchildren were also born deaf. They have all done well in school, college and their professions, a resilience learned from grandparents who give credit to St. Mary's - and its teachers - for lessons in how to face a sometimes difficult world.

"We always try to be kind and patient," Glenn said.

As for their wedding day, he said the full power of that improbable meeting with Kennedy returns every time he opens the jewelry box.

"We felt very honored," Glenn said. "He stopped for us."

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com or read more of his work in this archive.