Police puzzled by burglar who steals, then returns van to car lot

Police say that a burglar stole a van from a Niagara Falls Boulevard used car dealership in Wheatfield but returned the vehicle a few minutes later, parking it in the same spot and returning the keys to the office of the business.

Surveillance videos show a man apparently picking a lock at the shared offices of GBA Motors and Medic Transportation on May 5, sheriff's deputies said. The burglar entered the offices of both businesses, stealing Apple laptop computers from each. He then went back outside and appeared to go through several used vehicles in the lot, before returning to the GBA office again, taking the key for a 2012 Dodge van and then driving off.

Moments later the man returned to the scene, parked the van in the exact spot it had been in, returned to the office and replaced the stolen key and a book bag he had also taken earlier. The stolen laptops were not returned and it was not reported how the suspect departed the scene after his final visit.