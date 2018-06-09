PESCH, David

Pesch - David Age 65, of Summerville, SC (formerly of Buffalo, NY), died at home of congestive heart failure on May 28, 2018. The brightest light of his life was his beloved daughter, Chelsea Wagner (Luke) of Memphis, TN. His wife of 25 years, Susan Almon-Pesch, was his best friend and love of his life. He graduated from Kenmore East and was proud to be a Journeyman Steamfitter for Local 395 and Local 22 Plumbers & Steamfitters. He worked for a variety of mechanical contractors: Mollenberg & Betz; Quackenbush; John W. Danforth.Respected as a master chef, a music enthusiast, and avid Scrabble player, Dave always played to win. The Cowboys were his team. His devoted mother Marie E. (Schneider) Pesch passed in 2003. Surviving are his wife, Susan; daughter, Chelsea and son-in-law Luke; step-children Amanda Almon of Sewell, NJ and Richard Almon of Falls Church, VA; his father, Arthur C. Pesch of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Art (Carol) Pesch of Champaign, IL, Dennis (Maria) Pesch of Aiea, HI; three sisters, Linda (Ken) Michalak of Summerville, SC, Mary (Michael) Albano of Mount Pleasant, SC, Elizabeth Pesch of San Francisco, CA; and eight nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/