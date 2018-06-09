NOLA, Joseph

NOLA - Joseph June 7, 2018; beloved husband of Mary Nola. Devoted father of Joseph (Casey) Manuszewski, Angela (Donald) White, Christopher Manuszewski and Kimberly (Craig) Queeno; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Dear son of the late Howard and Shirley Nola. Cherished brother of Howard (Sue), Carol Jo (Frank), Shirley Ann (Dennis), Angelo (Heidi), Lauren (Dan), Lisa (Peter), Marvin and the late Arlene Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Sunday and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church Tuesday at 9:30 am (please assemble at church). Please share your online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com