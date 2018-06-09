No shuffle to Buffalo yet: Jays put Vladdy Jr. on disabled list

If you're waiting for the parent Toronto Blue Jays to send mega-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from Double-A New Hampshire to Buffalo, you're going to have to continue to sit tight.

Baseball's No. 1 prospect was put on the seven-day disabled list by the Blue Jays on Thursday and has been sent to the team's complex in Dunedin, Fla., for evaluation on a left knee injury.

Guerrero initially suffered the injury last weekend against Binghamton and it resurfaced Wednesday against Akron, when he was lifted for a pinch-runner in the fourth inning after his second single of the game.

On the season, Guerrero is batting .407 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 55 games. He's got a .457 on-base percentage, a .667 slugging percentage and an astounding 1.124 OPS. Even more impressive for a 19-year-old is the fact he has just 21 strikeouts and 20 walks in 204 at bats.

Since May 1, Guerrero has been even better – with average, on-base and slugging marks of .424/.468/.720 and hits in 15 of his last 17 games.

“For us, it’s just about being extra cautious given that the injury occurred last Saturday and when he came back there was a little bit of a setback,” Jays director of player development Gil Kim told the Toronto Sun. “We’re just being extra cautious. It’s not expected to be anything serious.”

The Bisons continue their nine-game road trip Saturday in Columbus. They return home Thursday to meet Rochester in the unveiling of their "Buffalo Wings" uniform and team name rebranding.