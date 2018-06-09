Nichols four scores upset in national rowing

The Nichols School four with Zachary Berzon in the stroke seat scored an upset victory Saturday in the C Final of the Youth National Rowing Championship at Lake Natoma, Rancho Cordova, Calif.

The Vikings four with coxswain Kathryn Bean edged the favored Saint Andrew School of Atlanta by .784 seconds to win. Saint Andrew had rowed nearly five seconds faster than Nichols when they rowed in separate repachage heats on Friday.

Nichols had finished five in one repechage and Saint Andrews fourth in the other repechage on Friday.

Canisius High's lightweight four will row in today championship final. The Crusaders advanced by finishing second on Saturday to New Canaan High (Conn.) in its semifinal heat. Canisius got to the line in 7:03.139. New Canaan won the semi in 6:58.124.

Stroke Ryan Walter, William Herzog, Charles Korn, Nathaniel Sass and coxswaini George Weckerle were in the Canisius shell

A West Side Rowing Club women's lightweight youth four with stroke Katherine Connerton finished fifth in its semifinal (8:09.753) and will row in today's B final of that event.