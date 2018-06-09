New hotel employee makes bad first impression on video

The owner of a Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel told Niagara Falls police Friday that he suspects a new employee used a master key to steal $500 cash from a guest's room overnight.

It was the suspect's first day on the job at the Comfort Inn, and sometime around 2 a.m. he was left alone at the hotel's front desk when another worker left to begin preparing breakfast, according to reports. Surveillance video shows the new employee taking a master key to the hotel's fourth floor, at which point the video suddenly cuts off. A short time later, a woman staying in the hotel reported seeing someone "tall and skinny" crawling across her floor to get out of the room. She later discovered her money was missing.

The hotel owner told police that only two other employees were present at the time of the theft, and video shows them in other areas of the hotel. An investigation into the incident is continuing.