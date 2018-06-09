MORREALE, Giuseppe "Joe"

June 7, 2018; beloved husband of Maria (Lanzalaco) Morreale; loving father of Charles (Rosalie) Morreale, Concetta (Michael Gagliano) Morreale-Arnone and Enza (Tony) D'Assisi; cherished Nonno of Giuseppe and Antonio Morreale, Carmelina (Anthony) Conti, Francesco and Julianna D'Assisi; brother of Concetta Hessler, Vitina (John) McConnel, Vincenzo (Grazia), Calogero (Maria), and the late Salvatore (Josephine) and late Mario (Lucia) Morreale; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are asked to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Margaret's Church, Monday at 9:30 AM, followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com