Mike Harrington's MLB Power Rankings

(Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses)

1. New York Yankees. Current pace is 113 wins -- and a struggle just to win AL East. (1)

2. Boston Red Sox. On pace for 109 wins and a tough wild-card game against an AL West foe.(2)

3. Seattle Mariners. Runaway MLB leader in one-run wins with 20, a streak that can't last. (6)

4. Houston Astros. Altuve entered weekend batting .415 on the road. (3)

5. Milwaukee Brewers. Counsell the leader for NL Manager of the Year. (4)

6. Chicago Cubs. Heyward belts dramatic walkoff slam to stun Phils. (11)

7. Washington Nationals. Big concern as Strasburg heads for MRI tube. (8)

8. Atlanta Braves. Acuna hopeful of returning next weekend.(5)

9. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani to the DL with elbow issues. Yikes. (7)

10. St. Louis Cardinals. Have already belted five walkoff homers.(12)

11. Cleveland Indians. Finally creating breathing room in weak AL Central. (17)

12. Arizona Diamondbacks. Weak offense erupted for nine runs in taking opener of key series at Colorado. (15)

13. Philadelphia Phillies. Have endured ugly 1-6 start to June. (10)

14. Colorado Rockies. Arenado having another MVP-caliber season. (13)

15. Oakland Athletics. With Warriors sweeping to title, nobody cares. (16)

16. Los Angeles Dodgers. Climbing in the NL West, just as Roberts said they would. (22)

17. San Francisco Giants. Hanging around .500, need to improve on the road. (19)

18. Pittsburgh Pirates. Finally slipped below .500 after surprising first 60 games. (9)

19. Detroit Tigers. Fiers has to understand Stanton's sensitivity to inside pitching. (23)

20. Tampa Bay Rays. Entered weekend batting just .163 in RISP situations during eight-game skid. (20)

21. New York Mets. That 11-1 start seems like five years ago. (14)

22. Minnesota Twins. Mediocrity personified. (21)

23. Toronto Blue Jays. A 9-23 collapse makes Gibbons' job status a topic in Toronto media circles. (18)

24. San Diego Padres. Villanueva bolts to second in NL with 15 HRs. (24)

25. Texas Rangers. Like Blue Jays, those back-to-back playoff runs of '15-16 seem long ago. (25)

26. Miami Marlins. Brought out teal pinstripe throwbacks for 25th anniversary celebration. (27)

27. Cincinnati Reds. WNY native Winker walks off in 13th vs. Rockies.(26)

28. Chicago White Sox. Snuck out 1-0 win over old friend Sale at Fenway. (30)

29. Kansas City Royals. Dropped below White Sox into AL Central cellar. (29)

30. Baltimore Orioles. Rainout vs. Yankees foiled Cup final writers' trip to Camden Yards last Sunday. (28)