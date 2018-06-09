MIETLOWSKI, Helen A. (Szado)

June 7, 2018. Wife of the late Leonard; dear mother of William (Mary Jane), Kenneth (Evelyn) and the late Mark Mietlowski; grandmother of Scott (Becky) and Peter (Sarah); great-grandmother of Trever, Oliver and Remy; sister of Edward (late Irene) Szado and the late Florence (late Frank) Stachowski and Jane (late Stanley) Stempniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 2158 Clinton St., Cheektowaga, Monday at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com