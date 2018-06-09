MATUSZAK, Joseph James

MATUSZAK - Joseph James June 7, 2018, age 69. Loving father of Matthew B. and Monica B. Matuszak; beloved son of the late Chester J. and Jean (nee Skalski) Matuszak; caring brother of Dennis, Mark and Robert (Susan) Matuszak; caring uncle of Joseph; also predeceased by his former wife Rita Burke-Matuszak. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com