Lackawanna man killed in Saturday shooting on Bailey Avenue

A 28-year-old Lackawanna man was shot multiple times early Saturday morning in the 700 block of Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police reported.

The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center, where he late died, police said.

Police said the man was shot just before 3:45 a.m.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact them at the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential Tipcall line at (716) 847-2255.