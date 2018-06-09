Man accosted by thieves, given jewelry

A bizarre jewelry heist took place Friday evening on the city's West Side, according to Buffalo Police reports.

A male victim told police that he was approached about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Normal Avenue by a man and woman asking for directions.

They decorated him with a gold necklace and proceeded to give him a gold watch, a gold ring and another gold necklace before then taking the man's own necklaces that the man was wearing, police reports said.

The suspects fled the scene in a white and red Chevrolet truck, police said.

The jewelry given to the victim was turned over to Buffalo police as evidence.

Central District detectives were investigating the incident.