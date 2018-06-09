LOBUGLIO, Carmela (Mele)

LOBUGLIO - Carmela (nee Mele)

June 6, 2018. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Casper R. LoBuglio; dear mother of RoseAnn (late Paul) O'Mara, Jack (Gail) LoBuglio, Joseph (Karen) LoBuglio, Barbara (Jerome) Plewniak and the late Carol Hurley; mother-in-law of Richard Hurley; grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie Mele; sister of the late Julio, Vincent, Anthony Mele, Santa Scime and Sam Mele. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERSTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville where Funeral Services will be held Monday celebrated from the Chapel of St. John Newmann at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Kenmore, at 12 noon. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences online at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com