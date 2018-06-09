Letter: NRA’s stance will one day cost the Second Amendment

I just finished reading a New York Times article published in The Buffalo News about a school in Pennsylvania handing out bullet-resistant shields that fit nicely into students’ backpack as gifts meant to prepare them for their transition to high school.

Think about that for a moment. We have now turned educating our children into providing them with military-style gear and teaching them military style tactics as part of the teaching they receive in attending school.

Did anyone ever think educating our children would come to this?

Can you just imagine a future first day of school when the principal announces over the PA system “Good morning to all and a reminder to incoming freshmen to report to the front office for your school-issued firearm and then report immediately to your first period class for firearm instructions followed immediately by second period class for target practice.”

One must ask to what extent will this country allow our legislators to bow to the recalcitrant position of the National Rifle Association’s opposition to any form of gun control when 90 percent of this country’s voters favor some form of gun control?

A position that forces our schools to teach students military tactics on how to remain safe in school just in case a shooter arrives. The NRA’s continuous selling of the fear that any form of gun control will be the first step in the rescinding of the Second Amendment is always the preferred tactic to stir up their members’ anger.

A note to the NRA and all its members: your hardline position on meaningful gun control laws may some day backfire on you when such an uncompromising position leaves this country no choice but to actually rescind the Second Amendment. If that day ever comes, it would be a sad day indeed, but you would have only yourselves to blame.

Gerald Scott

Buffalo