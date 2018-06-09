Letter: NFL players should ignore the president’s command

So now President Trump finds the NFL’s new policy of allowing players the option to remain off the field during the national anthem to be unacceptable.

He is very likely ignorant of the fact that school kids do not have to participate or even stand for each morning’s recital of the Pledge of Allegiance ever since the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional for schools to compel students to do so. Why shouldn’t this basic civil liberty be also extended to football players?

In Trump’s egotistical view, the players are disrespecting the flag and the military (and by extension, him). Anyone who has actually listened to the players knows that this is not the case – they are merely exercising their First Amendment right to protest an important cause.

Those who claim that kneeling during the national anthem is an inappropriate forum for those protests need to first explain why a sporting event is a necessary forum for the national anthem in the first place. Instead of taking the players out of the game as Trump maliciously suggests, maybe we should take the national anthem out of sports.

As far as Trump’s claim of disrespect for the military, one should contemplate if anyone who has ever fought for our freedom did so with the expectation that they were feeding into the authoritarian narrative of an insecure despot who believes that he has the power to declare that you must stand!

This is the exact opposite of what our flag and national anthem stand for, and contrary to our nation’s values that anyone has ever fought for. Trump’s behavior might be acceptable to totalitarian regimes that he strives to emulate, but it should not be tolerated here in the United States. To the fans who simply cannot tolerate this benign expression of free speech: who are the snowflakes now?

Brian Hourigan

Williamsville