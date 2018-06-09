Letter: Getting the right soil takes careful measurement

It is that time of the year for flower and vegetable gardens. Consumers will be buying top soil to improve the condition of the soil in their gardens, especially clay soil.

The commercial top soils are also said to contain about one-tenth of one percent nitrogen and similar levels of phosphorous and potassium – three major plant nutrients.

A typical commercial fertilizer contains about 10 percent nitrogen, 10 percent phosphorus and 10 percent potassium guaranteed. It is most certainly beneficial to use top soil for soil conditioner. But as a fertilizer it has little benefit. If you want to get about a 1,000 greater fertilizer value, buy a 10–10–10 fertilizer – a bang for your buck.

Richard P. Leonard

Orchard Park