Legal program looks at implicit bias, diversity and inclusion

Niagara University is hosting a continuing legal education course on Implicit Bias, Diversity and Inclusion in the Legal Profession for new and experienced attorneys on June 15.

The program is valid for 2.0 CLE credits in the state's newly mandated category of Diversity, Inclusion and Elimination of Bias and will be presented by NU's Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equality and Mission and Harter Secrest & Emery LLP.

Panelists from the law firm include Sheldon K. Smith, partner; Adam W. Braveman, senior associate, and Anna S.M. McCarthy, associate. Partner John G. Horn will moderate.

The discussion will be from 3 to 4:45 p.m. in the NU Academic Complex, Room 129. The $35 fee includes a post-discussion cocktail reception. To register go to insights.hselaw.com or contact Rolanda L. Ward at 716-286-8520 or ostapenko@niagara.edu