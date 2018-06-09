Jack White offers frenzied – and phone-free – Artpark show

Step right up, let's see your ticket, remove everything from your pockets, oh, and please, drop your cell phone in this pouch, which you can’t open again until the performance is over without leaving the venue.

It's a rare artist capable of separating the modern concertgoer from his or her cell phone. But Jack White is apparently that artist, for he packed the Artpark Mainstage Amphitheatre on Friday despite issuing just such a demand.

I heard only minimal grumbling about this policy on the way into the show. Most folks seemed to take it for what it was – White taking a stand on the "be here, now, in the moment" approach to a phone-free existence.

White arrived on stage with the frantic attitude we've come to expect from him, looking like the offspring of Edward Scissorhands and the Cure's Robert Smith. He spent the next two hours dropping acid-blues-drenched truth bombs from his catalog, punctuated by some gloriously fuzz-heavy guitar solos and whirling dervish stage moves.

White's band – notable for, among other things, the presence of Buffalo's Neal Evans, erstwhile Soulive and Lettuce keyboardist – is quite likely the finest, most nimble and deeply musical unit to ever back him.

Drummer Carla Azar drove the bus all night long, summoning the thunder of John Bonham at will, and acting as principal foil for White, who strode the stage like he'd mainlined a few pots of strong coffee prior to the down-beat. And Evans brought a soulfulness and a sense of funk to the affair.

The set list pulled heavily from White's recent opus "Boarding House Reach," but also dug deep for tunes from side projects the Dead Weather and the Raconteurs, as well as a liberal selection of White Stripes tunes.

And once the initial sound problems were massaged, he and his stellar band simply could not miss.

CONCERT REVIEW

Jack White

Friday night at Artpark Mainstage Amphitheatre

