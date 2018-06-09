Iroquois softball falls in state title game

By Perry L. Novak, Special to the News

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – The Iroquois softball team probably made history Saturday just by reaching the state Class A championship game.

No one could recall any team getting to that point after having a losing season the previous year, as coach Aaron Vanderlip's team did.

But Section VI's Class A champs had to settle for a runner-up finish as Maine-Endwell won its third consecutive New York State Public High School Athletic Association title with a 9-0 victory.

"It was a good run," Iroquois' first-year coach said.

The Chiefs reached the final and ran their winning streak to 18 games by edging Section XI champion Mount Sinai 1-0 in eight innings in the semifinals. It proved to be one of the most dramatic endings of the tournament at Town of Moreau Park.

Helaina Failkowski singled to start the inning, moved to third on sacrifice bunts by Madison Hoeflich and Alexis Young, then scored on Kennedy Haberl's single.

"I kept thinking, 'She's pitched me outside all day,'" Haberl said of Mount Sinai pitcher Emma Wimmer. "I listened to my coach. I waited on it."

The sophomore hit the only changeup Wimmer threw in the inning and it allowed Vanderlip's team to play for the title against the team favored to win the championship entering the day.

But Iroquois looked to be an equal foe. Brooke Plonka was dominant in her 17-strikeout two-hitter in the opener and started the title game by getting out of trouble in the first two innings. The senior allowed a leadoff hit in the first then got a groundout and two strikeouts. In the second, M-E put the first two runners on and sacrificed them over. Plonka fanned the next two batters to keep the game scoreless.

Iroquois had a great chance in the bottom of the third as Plonka led off with a triple she sliced down the left field line. A walk and fielder's choice loaded the bases against M-E's all-state pitcher, Emily Hess. The senior induced a grounder to second and the throw home got the forceout. Two strikeouts later and it was still 0-0.

In the third, Plonka walked the leadoff hitter and a tough pop-up in foul ground couldn't be caught. Hess then blasted a two-run home run down the left-field line. That appeared to Iroquois' confidence.

In the fifth, Helena Layton hit a three-run homer to all but clinch the win for the Section IV champs.

"Our bats were connecting for us this postseason," Hess said.

Plonka finished with 10 strikeouts in the title game while allowing 11 hits and walking and hitting two batters. Hess fanned seven in her three-hit shutout.

"They've been here before," Vanderlip said. "It was our first time. They made big plays."

Still, in closing a 19-2 season in the state final, Iroquois made a big statement about how much a team can improve in one year.