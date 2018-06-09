Homeroom Announcements: Saturday's big games & more
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Saturday
1. Track and field - NYSPHSAA Championships
Western New York looks to add to state champion total when the state meet concludes with the second day of competition at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Action begins at 11 a.m. once again.
If you missed it yesterday, here are the important resources for following along:
2. Softball - NYSPHSAA semifinals
Four Section VI teams are in Glens Falls for the state final four, with semifinal and championship matchups both played today at Moreau Recreational Park.
- Class A: Iroquois vs. XI-Mount Sinai, 11:30 a.m.
- Class A final: 4 p.m.
- Class B: Olean vs. II-Ichabod Crane, 9 a.m.
- Class B final: 1:30 p.m.
- Class C: Chautauqua Lake vs. Greenville, 11:30 a.m.
- Class C final: 4 p.m.
- Class D: North Collins vs. IV-Deposit, 1:30 p.m.
- Class D final: 5:30 p.m.
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
* * *
Friday's roundup
Cleve Hill relay earns championship immortality; Surdej and Russ also claim state titles
Roy-Hart's historic baseball season comes to an end in state semifinal
* * *
