Share this article

print logo

Homeroom Announcements: Saturday's big games & more

| Published | Updated

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Saturday

1. Track and field - NYSPHSAA Championships

Western New York looks to add to state champion total when the state meet concludes with the second day of competition at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Action begins at 11 a.m. once again.

If you missed it yesterday, here are the important resources for following along:

2. Softball - NYSPHSAA semifinals

Four Section VI teams are in Glens Falls for the state final four, with semifinal and championship matchups both played today at Moreau Recreational Park.

  • Class A: Iroquois vs. XI-Mount Sinai, 11:30 a.m.
  • Class A final: 4 p.m.
  • Class B: Olean vs. II-Ichabod Crane, 9 a.m.
  • Class B final: 1:30 p.m.
  • Class C: Chautauqua Lake vs. Greenville, 11:30 a.m.
  • Class C final: 4 p.m.
  • Class D: North Collins vs. IV-Deposit, 1:30 p.m.
  • Class D final: 5:30 p.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.

* * *

Friday's roundup

Cleve Hill relay earns championship immortality; Surdej and Russ also claim state titles

Roy-Hart's historic baseball season comes to an end in state semifinal

Brocton baseball falls in state seminal to Deposit/Hancock

High school scores & schedules (June 9)

* * *

Follow The Buffalo News' high school sports coverage with Prep Talk on Facebook and Twitter.

Story topics:

There are no comments - be the first to comment