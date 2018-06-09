Homeroom Announcements: Saturday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Saturday

1. Track and field - NYSPHSAA Championships

Western New York looks to add to state champion total when the state meet concludes with the second day of competition at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Action begins at 11 a.m. once again.

If you missed it yesterday, here are the important resources for following along:

2. Softball - NYSPHSAA semifinals

Four Section VI teams are in Glens Falls for the state final four, with semifinal and championship matchups both played today at Moreau Recreational Park.

Class A: Iroquois vs. XI-Mount Sinai, 11:30 a.m.

Class A final: 4 p.m.

Class B: Olean vs. II-Ichabod Crane, 9 a.m.

Class B final: 1:30 p.m.

Class C: Chautauqua Lake vs. Greenville, 11:30 a.m.

Class C final: 4 p.m.

Class D: North Collins vs. IV-Deposit, 1:30 p.m.

Class D final: 5:30 p.m.

Friday's roundup

