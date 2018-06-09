Green vomit lands student in hospital, prompts investigation

A 13-year-old Harry F. Abate School student was taken to the hospital Friday morning after she claimed to have ingested an unknown liquid, and later vomited a green substance at the Niagara Falls school.

The school nurse told police she got a telephone call from the girl's mother Friday morning, warning that the child might be coming to the school clinic after claiming to have consumed cleaning chemicals. The mother said not to believe the girl's claims, according to reports.

The girl did come to the nurse and shortly thereafter vomited a "green substance." The nurse called for an ambulance and the child was taken to a Lockport hospital, according to reports. At that point, police were called and an investigation was launched.