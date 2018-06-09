BuffaloNews.com
Bills 2017 1st round pick Tre'Davious White
Tre'Davious White of LSU poses with his father David White and mother Lashawnita Ruffins on the red carpet prior to the start of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White of LSU with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked No. 27 overall by the Buffalo Bills during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White displays his new colors.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White visits the SiriusXM NFL Radio talk show after being picked by the Bills.
Getty Images for SiriusXM
Defensive back TreDavious White of LSU participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 6.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White breaks up this end zone pass for Tony Stevens of Auburn on Sept. 24, 2016.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White reacts after an interception against Missouri on Oct. 1, 2016 in Baton Rouge, La.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White reacts after an interception against Missouri on Oct. 1, 2016 in Baton Rouge, La.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White (18) and Jalen Mills look to defend a pass to Arkansas' Jared Cornelius during a game at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14, 2015.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White returns a punt during the first quarter against Syracuse on Sept. 26, 2015 at The Carrier Dome.
Getty Images
White returns the punt 69 yards for a touchdown in LSU's 34-24 victory over the Orange.
Getty Images
Blake Bone of Kentucky catches a pass in front of Tre'Davious White during the second quarter of a game at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 18, 2014.
Getty Images
De'Runnya Wilson of Mississippi State is brought down by Tre'Davious White during the fourth quarter of a game at Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 12, 2015.
Getty Images
Head coach Les Miles of the LSU Tigers celebrates with Tre'Davious White following a 2015 game against Mississippi State.
Getty Images
Bo Wallace of Mississippi looks to throw over Tre'Davious White on Oct. 25, 2014 in Baton Rouge, La.
Getty Images
AJ Derby of Arkansas Razorbacks tries to leap over Tre'Davious White during the second quarter at Razorback Stadium on Nov. 15, 2014.
Getty Images
Speedy Noil of Texas A&M hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Tre'Davious White during the second half of their game at Kyle Field on Nov. 27, 2014.
Getty Images
Whiteintercepts a first-half pass against Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2014.
Getty Images
White pulls down the pick.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White reacts to a defensive stop against Kent State at Tiger Stadium.
Getty Images
Tre'Davious White meets with the Buffalo media at One Bills Drive on Friday, April 28.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Saturday, June 9, 2018
LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
