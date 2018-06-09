Jayla Moss from Cheektowaga High School wins Section 1 of the Girls 100 Meter Dash Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Marin Bogulski from Orchard Park high school wins Section 1 of the Girls 2000 Meter Steeplechase at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Rachel Donner from Iroquois high school competes in the discus at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Rachel Donner from Iroquois high school throws the discus at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Ryan Buzby from Grand Island high school competes in Section 2 of Boys 3000 Meter Steeplechase at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Kahniya James from Lockport high school receives help of the track after competeing in Section 1 of the Girls 100 Meter Dash Division 1 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Javon Thomas from Cleveland Hill high school competes in Section 1 of the Boys 100 Meter Dash Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Nathaniel Davis from Sweet Home high school competes in the Boy 100 Meter Dash Division 1 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Miquela Hunter of Olmstead is consoled by her mother, Anquela, and her godmother Charlette Holmes after being injured in the Girls 100 Meter Dash the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jillian Phillips from Cardinal Ou2019Hara high school competes in Section 1 of the Girls 1500 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Sydney Nowicki from Lockport high school competes in Section 2 of the Girls 1500 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Bailey Gostomski from Cattaraugus/Little Valley competes in Section 2 of the Girls 1500 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Michael Peppy from Maple Grove competes in Section 1 of the Boys 1500 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Michael Peppy from Maple Grove high school competes in the Boys 1600 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Tommy Appenheime from Cardinal Ou2019Hara competes in the Boys 1600 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Cal Puskar from Orchard Park high school competes in the Boys 1500 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Lydia Lanski from Fredonia high school competes in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Marissa Klimczak from Pioneer high school competes in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Marissa Klimczak from Pioneer high school competes in the 100 Meter Hurdles Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Lydia Lanski from Fredonia high school finishes the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Taylor Hunter from Tapestry competes in the Girls 200 Meter Dash Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jenna Crean from Orchard Park high school competes in the Girls 200 Meter Dash Division 1 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Javon Thomas from Cleveland Hill high school competes in the Boys 200 Meter Dash Division 2 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jayna Galley from Holland high school fights for position in the Girls Pentathlon 800 Meter run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jayna Galley from Holland high school competes in the Girls Pentathlon 800 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jayna Galley from Holland high school competes in the Girls 800 Pentathlon Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Rachel Donner from Iroquois high school competes in the shot put at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Morgan Halt from Amherst high school competes in the Girls Pentathlon 800 Meter Run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Lauren McGrath from Lewiston Porter high school competes in the Girls Pantathlon 800 Meter run at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jenna Crean from Orchard Park high school competes in the Girls 400 Meter Dash at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Anna Rybczynski from West Seneca West high school competes in the Girls 400 Meter Hurdles Championship at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Anna Rybczynski from West Seneca West high school competes in the Girls 400 Meter Hurdles Championship at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Ava Daniew from East Aurora high school runs the first leg in the Girls 4&800 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Kayla Schmidt from Williamsville South high school runs the first leg in the Girls 4&800 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Megan Mclaughlin from East Aurora high school runs the second leg in the Girls 4&800 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Molly Moore from Williamsville South high school runs the second leg in the Girls 4&800 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Maggie McLaughlin from East Aurora high school runs the third leg in the Girls 4&800 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Sarah Cook from Wiliamsville South high school runs the third leg in the Girls 4&800 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Molly McLaughlin from East Aurora high school runs the last leg in the Girls 4&800 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jon Surdej from Lancaster high school competes in the shot put at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Molly McLaughlin from East Aurora high school runs the fourth leg in the Girls 4&800 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Amberlee Robertson from Williamsville South high school runs the fourth leg in the Girls 4&800 Meter Relay at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jon Surdej from Lancaster high school throws the shot put at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Nathaniel Davis from Sweet home high school runs the final leg in the Boys 4&100 at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday June 9, 2018.
