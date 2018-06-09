Mike and Julie Gibbons, of West Seneca, look at artworks at Airship Ornaments by Joe Sturckler at the Allentown Art festival in Allentown on Franklin Street in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More than 400 juried exhibitors will be selling their artwork during the festival.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Tom Asklar, of Niagara Falls, sells a piece of his early artwork titled Leroy to Matthew S. Conroy, of Kenmore, at the Allentown Art Festival in Allentown on Franklin Street in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More than 400 juried exhibitors will be selling their artwork during the festival.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Penny Battaglia, of Williamsville, looks at drawings and graphics by Jay Wennersten, of Wheaton Il., at the Allentown Art festival in Allentown on Franklin Street in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Julie Weatherbee and her aunt Sheila Weathbee look at wall planters at Perdian's Clayworks, of Hermitage, Pa., at the Allentown Art festival in Allentown on Franklin Street in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Patrons at the Allentown Art festival grab some food and drinks at Hamlin House in Allentown on Franklin Street in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Chris Carr, a photographer who photographs reflections in puddles, talks about them with Barb and Jesse Robson, of Amherst at the Allentown Art festival in Allentown on Franklin Street in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Janet Krywcun, of Cheektowaga, looks at metalworks by Roland Parish at the Allentown Art festival in Allentown on Virginia Street in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Lou Iannone, of Lackawanna, and his sister Linda Macdonald, of Williamsville, look at metal artworks at Robyn's Garden at the Allentown Art festival in Allentown on Virginia Street in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Diana Lindhurst, of Clifton Park, inspects a metal artwork at Robyn's Garden at the Allentown Art festival in Allentown on Virginia Street in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Marty and Patty Idzik, of Jamestown, look at clocks by David Scherer's Very Cool Clocks at the Allentown Art festival in Allentown on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Laurie Aichinger and her daughter Brianna walks down Delaware Avenue with a rose sculpture Brianna purchased at the Allentown Art festival in Allentown in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Robert Nash, a Robert De Niro impersonator, does his shtick with Jillian Barr at the Allentown Art festival in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Patrons at the Allentown Art festival in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A. Cesar Nogueira, an artist who does gemstone inlay and carving, works on finetuning one of his creations, a serpentine agate ruby throated hummingbird, at the Allentown Art festival in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A. Cesar Nogueira, an artist who does gemstone inlay and carving, with his creations at the Allentown Art festival in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Natasha Drake, of Amherst, left, and Tee Walker, of Grand Island, walk down Allen Street with their metal garden artworks they purchased at the Allentown Art festival in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Lea and Brad Berkholder of Hamburg, look at woodworks by Paul Luczynski Allen Street at the Allentown Art festival in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Woodwork by Paul Luczynski, on Allen Street, at the Allentown Art festival in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Woodwork by Paul Luczynski, on Allen Street, at the Allentown Art festival in Buffalo on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
